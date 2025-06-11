UPDATE: Swimming beach at Raystown Lake reopens after it closed because of high E. coli levels

UPDATE, June 13 - As of Friday, June 13, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have reopened Tatman Run Beach. Officials said. a second round of water sample tests taken Thursday were within the range considered safe for swimming.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Tatman Run Beach at Raystown Lake is closed because of a high level of E. coli bacteria found in a recent water sample taken from the swimming area.

USACE said they will reopen the beach when further water sample results find the bacteria level is in the "safe" range for swimming.

"The boat launch and picnic shelter will remain open, and the area will still be open for day-use (not swimming)," an official said in a social media post.

Seven Points Beach is not affected by this closure. USACE said the levels of bacteria can greatly fluctuate throughout bodies of water, but did say visitors swim at their own risk.

"Although we do not know the exact source causing the high E. coli levels at Tatman currently, we suspect it could be a result of runoff caused by recent heavy rain events," an official said.

USACE said safety inspections and water tests are conducted at both beaches every week.