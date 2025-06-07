The Local Groove - June 07, 2025
Featuring:
Spaces In Between - ç
The Echo & Sway - Wish
Anchor & Arrow - Shame
Jim Colbert - Pale Green Eyes
Clark McLane Band - Jarvis Lee
Jay Vonada - United
Becca Gohn - Rise
Ellen Siberian Tiger - If A Tree Falls In The Forest
Matt Otis & The Sound - Frozen Moments
Rick Wertz - Skyline 2 (Longing)
Devin Sherman - Plant A Garden
Ballet Crisis - Come Back Gaugin
Kristi Jean & Her Ne'er-Do-Wells - One More Time
Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band - Tupelo Tree
Conner Gilbert - Here's to the Days
Christopher Carithers - Isabella
Host - The Mighty Wiggus