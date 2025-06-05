Construction begins on new skate park in State College

Construction is underway for a new and inclusive skatepark in State College, which will accommodate skateboards, bikes, scooters and roller skates. The park's design also includes areas for athletes in wheelchairs, according to a website for the High Point Skatepark.

"Growing up skating in State College, we never had a truly designated space to call our own — now, that’s changing in a big way,” said pro-skater Jake Johnson, who owns a skate shop in the borough and collaborated on the skate park's design. “This park isn’t just sculpted concrete, it’s a launching pad for community, creativity, and athletics. Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been skating for all your life, the park is designed to welcome and challenge everyone.”

This week, State College Borough Council members approved a $1,370,000 million contract to New Line Skateparks to design and build the High Point Skatepark. Much of that funding is from grants. The total cost is just over $2 million.

Evan Myers, the State College Borough Council president, said it's been a long process to create this park.

“It was an extensive process with a lot of information, a lot of data," Myers said. "A lot of folks came forward with ideas, and it’s nice to see this moving forward to fruition.”

A construction crew broke ground for the new skatepark on Tuesday.

Borough leaders expect work to be finished by December. Until then, officials say to expect a fenced-off construction zone around High Point Park on West Whitehall Road, along with disruptions to the parking lot and walking path.