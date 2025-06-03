State College and Centre County officials react to being on now-removed 'sanctuary jurisdictions' list

State College Borough Council members, Centre County commissioners and other local leaders are reacting to a controversial “sanctuary jurisdictions” list released and now removed from the Department of Homeland Security website. According to DHS, those jurisdictions are obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration law.

Speaking at Monday's State College Borough Council meeting, Council President Evan Myers said the borough does have a policy of not enforcing federal immigration law, but he said State College is not a sanctuary city for immigrants.

“So why are we on the list?" Myers asked. "Is it because we’re a welcoming community to immigrants? Or because Penn State is located here with a large foreign student contingent? Is it a mistake?”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the list of more than 500 jurisdictions DHS accuses of obstructing immigration enforcement has been taken down.

In response to an emailed question from WPSU about why it had removed the list, a senior spokesperson for DHS says the list is constantly being reviewed and can be changed at any time. The list had faced widespread backlash over the weekend, including from the National Sheriffs’ Association.

Even though the list is currently down, Mayor Ezra Nanes said the damage has already been done.

“The confusion, the fear and the doubt it created linger," Nanes said. "The time we spend serving and working for our community is precious. We've earned the right to be treated with decency, professionalism and respect for our time. No list or label will shake our commitment to building a community that is safe, thriving and honors the dignity of all people.”

U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, a Republican, said he urges State College to work with federal immigration officials, or he said the borough risks future federal funding.

State Rep. Paul Takac, a Democrat, said local municipalities and the state as a whole are already facing federal funding challenges. He said it's "difficult, if not impossible" to guess what the federal government will and won't pay for.

Centre County commissioners also responded to the sanctuary jurisdictions list at their Tuesday morning meeting. Commissioners said they still have not received any notice from the federal government, and they aren't sure why Centre County was included on the list.

"We comply with all relevant federal laws and regulations, and we regularly cooperate with federal law enforcement, said Commissioner Chair Mark Higgins. "At this point, we're just perplexed and wondering how we got on it in the first place (and) how we can potentially get off the list."

Commissioner Steve Dershem, a Republican, said he expects to hear clarification from DHS soon.