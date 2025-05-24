The Local Groove - May 24, 2025

Featuring:

Kevin Briggs - Shingletown Blues

Nate Gates - From the Holler to the Hood

Allison Borek - The Ballad of Polly Williams

Becca Gohn - Lightning

Bryan Wang - Bubbles of Joy

Anthony St. James - Leaving on the Train

Ridgerunners - Waiting on Fate

Danny Stainton - Do You Remember Me

814 Originals:

Caledonia - Appalachian Woman

Ma'am - Elijah

Hannah Bingham - Clearer and Clearer

Chris Bell - Pennsylvania Moonshine

Mellow Honey - Brain Worm

Host - JT Thompson