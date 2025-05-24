The Local Groove - May 24, 2025
Featuring:
Kevin Briggs - Shingletown Blues
Nate Gates - From the Holler to the Hood
Allison Borek - The Ballad of Polly Williams
Becca Gohn - Lightning
Bryan Wang - Bubbles of Joy
Anthony St. James - Leaving on the Train
Ridgerunners - Waiting on Fate
Danny Stainton - Do You Remember Me
814 Originals:
Caledonia - Appalachian Woman
Ma'am - Elijah
Hannah Bingham - Clearer and Clearer
Chris Bell - Pennsylvania Moonshine
Mellow Honey - Brain Worm
Host - JT Thompson