Here’s a look at some unofficial municipal primary election results in central Pa.

Tuesday was the municipal primary election in Pennsylvania, where registered Democrats and Republicans voted for local and statewide offices, including judges, district attorney, mayor, council member, and school district board member.

Find the Commonwealth and Superior Court primary results here.

Results are still unofficial until counties certify their results on Monday, June 9. There are no winners in primary elections, but candidates with the most votes will move on to appear on the ballot during the general election on November 4.

Clearfield County

Many people in Clearfield County got to vote for council members and treasurer of the soon-to-be-consolidated City of DuBois and Sandy Township, which will be named the City of DuBois. There were 13 candidates on the ballot for council and none for city treasurer.

For city council, there were 11 Republican candidates and two Democrats. Voters for each party could choose seven to make it onto November’s ballot. On the Republican ballot, the top seven vote-getters were Richard Whitaker, Samuel Mollica III, J Barry Abbott Sr, Shirley Dahrouge, Mark Sullivan, David Volpe and William Beers Jr. On the Democratic ballot, the two candidates, Melissa Keen and Michael Piccirillo, will be on the November ballot. There was also a large number of write-ins.

Centre County

In Bellefonte, four seats are available on the Bellefonte Area School District board of directors. Five candidates cross-filed and appeared on both Democratic and Republican ballots. One candidate was still on the ballot and got hundreds of votes even after he resigned. Jack Bechdel II left the school board last month after he was charged with assault, harassment, and driving with suspended or revoked license. Holly Hopkins filled Bechdel’s vacancy and ran a write-in campaign for a more permanent position on the board. More than 900 people wrote in a candidate, but it’s not yet clear if they’re all for Hopkins. Plus, those write-in totals are less than those received on both the Republican and Democrat ballots by the top four candidates: Jon Guizar, Joe Yech, Nate Campbell and Kristin Lyons.

In the State College area, seven candidates cross-filed and appeared on both Democratic and Republican ballots for the State College Area School District board of directors. There are four seats available on the nine-member board. The candidates were incumbents Deborah Anderson and Jackie Huff, and challengers Jesse Barlow, Jennifer A. Black, Rebecca Arnold Desmarais, Kirsten McTernan, and Mihaly Sogor.

The top four candidates on the Republican ballot are McTernan, Sogor, Anderson and Barlow. The top four candidates on the Democrat ballot are Anderson, Barlow, Huff and Desmarais.

Warren County

Tensions have been high at Warren County School District Board of Directors meetings since a vote to close two high schools earlier this year. That’s led to matchups like the one in Region III of the school board race, where Misty Moore ran against incumbent Mary Passinger, who is vocal about her support for school consolidation, while Moore is against it. With 100% of precincts reporting, Moore received more votes than Passinger in the Republican ballot, but is currently tied in the Democratic ballot.

Blair County

There are two vacancies on the county’s court of common pleas. Judge Fred B. Miller died in 2024 during his first year in the position. Then-President Judge Elizabeth Doyle lost a retention vote in late 2023. On Tuesday, voters could choose two candidates between Lou Schmitt, John Sisto, Mike Routch and Paula Aigner. Each candidate cross-filed as a Democrat and Republican.

Aigner is in the lead for most votes on the Democrat ballot, with Schmitt and Sisto nearly tied for the second spot. On the Republican ballot, Schmitt has the most votes, with Sisto and Aigner nearly tied.

