The Local Groove - May 10, 2025

WPSU
Published May 10, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

Listen to more episodes of The Local Groove. And don't miss full performances on The Local Groove Presents, streaming now on the PBS app.

Featuring:
Allison Borek - Thunderstorm
The Wild Shoats - Lazarus, Clara
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners - No Tomorrow
Kat and Zach - American Dream
Wanderlost - Carolina
Stoneman - Nobody's Home
Ridgerunners - The Rest Of Us
Robert & Ashley Gardner - The Demon's Den
The Feats Of Strength - Spin Yourself Around
Anna Pearl Belinda - Rotton To It's Core
Chicken Tractor - Buick Of My Dreams
The Sorters - Window

Host - The Mighty Wiggus
