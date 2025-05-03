The Local Groove - May 3, 2025

Featuring:

Rod Skelley -Every Night

Allison Borek - Hellos and Smiles

The Extra Miles - Can't You Just Smile

Travis McCoy - Natural Feelin'

Company Townes - Beggar's Grave

The Sunday Love Club - How Do I Say Goodbye

Romeos - Robert Gardner - Today

Ann Kerstetter - Messin' Down In Texas

John Cimino - Increduble Girl

She Might Be Oceans - Seranada to an Azure Sky

u4ea - Breathe

Anchor & Arrow - Revival Jubilee

Blue Hornet Band - Ana McKinley

Host - JT Thompson