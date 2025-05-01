Centre County Commissioners provide power outage update, estimate restoration by Sunday night

Most or all of Centre County’s power should be restored by Sunday night at 11 p.m., according to a Centre County Commissioners press release.

In that release, commissioners said hundreds of First Energy workers from in and out-of-state are trying to restore power. But, restoration efforts could be delayed since there are more storms forecast over the next few days.

Several organizations are providing free water, refrigeration, shower access and charging locations. This includes local municipal and volunteer fire company buildings.

Here's a list of those locations:

Patton Township Board Meeting Room (100 Patton Plaza, State College, PA)

- Charge devices

- Residents can come and go as they please during business hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company (134 Witmer Ave, Centre Hall, PA)

- Showers, water, and charge devices

- Bring cooler for ice for food storage

- Message their Facebook page if needed outside of normal hours (2 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Snow Shoe EMS (492 W. Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe, PA)

- Charge devices

- Enjoy tea or coffee

Alpha Fire Station—Patton Station (2598 Green Tech Drive, State College, PA)

- Water-filling station

Miles Township Fire Company (102 Broad Street, Rebersburg, PA)

- Power is on at this location

- Come in and have dinner

- Charge devices

College Township Building (1481 E. College Ave, State College, PA)

- Charge devices

Residents in the affected areas who are still without power can also receive two gallons of bottled water (or equivalent) and two bags of ice per family unit for free at the following Giant and Giant Eagle distribution sites: