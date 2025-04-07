PennDOT says only a quarter of Pennsylvanians have REAL ID ahead of upcoming enforcement deadline

Only about 26% of Pennsylvanians have gotten a REAL ID one month away from the deadline for enforcement on May 7, said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll at the Erie International Airport on Monday.

“I know it's human nature," Carroll said. "Folks wait till the last minute to get things done. But as I said at the beginning, it is the last minute. It's important to get the REAL ID. You're not going to be able to get on a commercial flight. You're not going to be able to get into a federal building without it, and it's one month away."

Carroll said many driver’s license centers, which are normally closed Sundays and Mondays, will be open on Mondays for REAL ID transactions only through the deadline.

Carroll warned that wait times at some DMVs are longer than usual because of the rush to get a REAL ID. He said anyone who needs other services should instead visit PennDOT’s website.

When asked what the biggest hurdle has been to getting a REAL ID, Carroll pointed to women who have had name changes and people who have struggled to gather all the needed documents.

"I know for me, I had to get a duplicate Social Security card," Carroll said. "I couldn't find my, you know, the red, white and blue Social Security card and had to get a duplicate of that."

In order to get a REAL ID, you must have proof of identity, including a birth certificate or U.S. Passport, proof of social security number, two proofs of a current Pennsylvania address and proof of all legal name changes.