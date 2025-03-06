Questions remain for future of federal offices in central Pa. marked for closure by DOGE

Questions still remain for the future of several federal government facilities in central Pennsylvania marked for closure.

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, says it is canceling the leases of federal offices in Altoona, Williamsport and State College.

Speaking Tuesday at the Centre County Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Mark Higgins said they have not received many details about the closures or what will happen to employees there.

“It is pretty stressful right now, and we’re just trying to see what happens," Higgins said.

On Thursday, Centre County Commissioners said they still had not heard more from the federal government.

"We did not receive a statement from DOGE. The stated office closures in Pennsylvania were listed on the DOGE website," said John Franek Jr., Centre County's administrator. "The workers in question are federal employees. We do not know whether employees will be laid off, transferred, or now work from home offices."

In State College, the Employment Standards Administration and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are marked for closure on DOGE’s website. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's field office in State College partners on conservation projects with other entities, including the State College Borough.

Last week, a restoration project in Walnut Springs Park got underway to remove invasive species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is providing work for that project.

Borough of State College The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working on the Walnut Spring Run restoration project in State College. The first phase of work focuses on removing invasive plant species from the area.

"This project is moving forward as planned at this time," said Lance King, the facilities manager and arborist at the Borough of State College. "I have not had any discussions regarding these impacts."

In Altoona, DOGE lists the Internal Revenue Service’s office for closure. On Tuesday, workers in the office said they were not told about the lease cancellation and referred questions to the IRS's media relations department, which has not responded to requests for comment.

Echoing statements from Centre County commissioners, Blair County Commissioner Laura Burke said she did not have many details to share.

"I did not have any advance notice or information beyond what I have seen reported in the news," Burke said.

DOGE also lists the Geological Survey field office in Williamsport for closure.

The U.S. General Services Administration, which manages the federal government's real estate, said it is looking to save taxpayer dollars on nonessential office spaces.