Despite pushback, Altoona City Council advances park removal and tourism agency decertification

Altoona City Council members are moving ahead with a plan to remove a community park and decertify the county’s tourism agency, despite repeated vocal opposition from area residents.

About 25 community members filled a small room Monday night on the top floor of City Hall, in what was at times a tense special meeting.

Some were there to speak out against the removal of Orchard Park in the Fairview neighborhood to put in housing. City council is now planning to build a new park nearby, but on a smaller lot and with different play equipment.

Others spoke against the decertification of Explore Altoona, the county’s tourism agency.

But several speakers had one common theme:

“It seems like decisions are being made without very little information to the public," said Devin Saylor. "Very little consideration, very little explanation as to the reasoning why. Now, of course, the explanations and the reasons are out there, but generally they're happening behind closed doors amongst people that are not us."

Sydney Roach / WPSU Orchard Park is near Irving Elementary in Altoona's Fairview neighborhood. Altoona's redevelopment authority accepted a proposal from Jeff S. Long Construction to replace the park with seven single-family homes.

In October, the city’s redevelopment authority announced a request for proposal for a housing project on Beech Avenue, but did not explicitly name “Orchard Park” in a move some say was intentional.

As for Explore Altoona, Blair County commissioners are seeking approval from municipalities to decertify the agency and redirect its revenue to another tourism agency. Commissioners say they want the county’s hotel taxes to fund outdoor recreation.

Several members of Explore Altoona and business leaders have questioned the move and argued that Explore Altoona does promote outdoor recreation.

Only the commissioners can make a final vote to decertify the county’s current tourism agency, but Altoona City Council’s vote is a move forward in that process.

Council voted 5-2 to decertify Explore Altoona. Matt Pacifico, Altoona's mayor, was one of those two votes against. He declined to share detailed reasoning, but did say he doesn't "agree with how any of this was handled."