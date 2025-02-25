Penn State president says the university will close some campuses

Penn State's administration will close some campuses after the 2026-27 academic year, according to a message President Neeli Bendapudi shared with the Penn State community Tuesday, saying "we cannot continue with business as usual."

"The challenges we face — declining enrollments, demographic shifts and financial pressures — are not unique to Penn State, but they require us to make difficult choices," Bendapudi said. "Across higher education, institutions are grappling with similar headwinds, and we have reached a moment where doing nothing is no longer an option."

In that message, Bendapudi said the seven largest Commonwealth campuses, Abington, Altoona, Behrend, Berks, Brandywine, Harrisburg and Lehigh Valley, will remain open.

The future of the 12 remaining campuses will depend on recommendations from Executive Chancellor Margo DelliCarpini, Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Tracy Langkilde, and Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Michael Wade Smith.

Bendapudi said this committee will offer recommendations no later the end of this semester, and she expects to make an announcement before spring commencement.

Penn State's leaders recently said they would not rule out campus closures as the university overhauls its budget process.



Faculty question lack of input

At Tuesday's faculty senate meeting, several people said they had just heard the news about Commonwealth campus closures.

Josh Wede, the faculty senate chair, said he did not get a heads up about the news.

"We know what shared governance is. And what is happening now is not," Wede said.

Bendapudi said the decision to close campuses is an administrative decision.

“I’m not saying input will not be sought, but I am saying that the decision will be mine," Bendapudi said.

Many other faculty senate members asked detailed questions about impact of future closures, to which Bendapudi either referred to already released information, or asked for everyone's patience while they determine next steps.



No-confidence vote tabled

Julio Palma, an assistant professor of chemistry at Penn State Fayette, introduced a no-confidence vote on the leadership of President Neeli Bendapudi. In addition to the decision to close campuses, Palma cited the scrapping of the Center for Racial Justice, the new budget model leading to cuts to campuses and research, and a lack of shared governance.

“It’s never a good time to make this motion, but we need to make a statement,” Palma said. “Because we are concerned about the direction of this university. Not taking that step would be a mistake. Delaying this step would be a mistake. Because we as Faculty Senate, we have to be responsible.”

Daniel Foster, an associate professor in the College of Agriculture, called the no-confidence motion “premature” and moved to table it.

The motion to table required a two-thirds majority to pass and it met that with a vote of 120 to accept and 53 to reject.

Earlier in the meeting, Bendapudi acknowledged the potential no-confidence vote.

"I know it is an expression of deep passion for Penn State from many of you," Bendapudi said. "I respect that, and I truly, genuinely, respect each and every one of you."

Bendapudi said shared governance is essential to Penn State, and that she will remain committed to engaging with the faculty senate regardless of the vote's outcome.

This story was updated at 5:20 p.m. to include details from Tuesday's faculty senate meeting. Emily Reddy contributed reporting to this story.