Altoona area disposal company halts recycling service

Dutch’s Hauling, a trash collection service in Blair County, says it will no longer collect recycling. The company made the announcement Friday on social media.

Dutch's Hauling serves customers in several Blair County municipalities, including Altoona, Bellwood, Hollidaysburg, and Williamsburg.

"Due to the especially hard winter this year that has resulted in employee injuries, property damage for both us and our consumers and the high cost of recycling on our part (to the tune of nearly $10,000.00 per month that we are not allowed to charge our customers for) coupled with an extremely difficult relationship with the local recycling authority; we have decided to suspend recycling services due to its' negative and stressful impact on our business," a spokesperson said in an email to WPSU.

The spokesperson for Dutch's Hauling did not give further details about their relationship to the local recycling authority.

The Intermunicipal Relations Committee enforces recycling and composting regulations for the City of Altoona, Logan Township and Hollidaysburg.

“Any hauler that picks up trash in an IRC municipality is required to collect recyclables, and a failure to do so would be a violation of the law," said Brock Bryan, the IRC's director.

Bryan said any hauling company that does not pick up recycling must contract with another company to do so.

Bryan said they are urging customers not to switch to another company yet while they try to bring Dutch’s Hauling into compliance. In the meantime, residents can drop off their recycling for free at several locations, including the IRCs Buckhorn Facility.

The IRC will meet in the Altoona City Hall 4th floor conference room Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss next steps.