State College police investigate damage after Super Bowl celebration downtown

The State College Police Department is asking the public to send in videos or information about damage and theft at Sunday night's Super Bowl celebration downtown.

Philadelphia Eagles’ fans filled and shut down Beaver Avenue for about an hour following the team’s win at the Super Bowl.

State College Police Chief John Gardner issued a dispersal warning through Penn State University Park's alert system. In that warning, Gardner said anyone who did not leave could be arrested, or be subject to tear gas or pepper spray.

Police say they did not make any arrests or use any chemical agents Sunday night, and there were no injuries. But, police say the celebrating fans did damage at least one car and stole stop signs and one-way signs.

The department is investigating photos and video of the event to identify the people responsible for theft and property damage. You can email them information or submit an anonymous tip to State College Police.