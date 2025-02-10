Poetry Moment: 'First Kiss', by Tim Seibles

This is Poetry Moment on WPSU – a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of more than 20 books, and Professor Emerita of English and Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

Welcome to Poetry Moment.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Many children will exchange heart-shaped cards and Hershey’s kisses. But for those of us who are a little older… well, forget Hallmark and chocolate. Tim Seibles’ poem “First Kiss” sets the mood for romance.

Tim Seibles was born and reared in Philly. The author of many poetry collections, including two from Cleveland State University Poetry Center: Hurdy-Gurdy (1992) and Buffalo Head Solos (2004). His Fast Animal (Etruscan Press) was a finalist for the 2012 National Book Award and winner of the Theodore Roethke Memorial Poetry Prize. A former Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center fellow, Tim was Poet Laureate of Virginia from 2016 to 2018. Most recently, he published One Turn Around the Sun (2017) and Voodoo Libretto (Etruscan 2021), a collection of new and selected poems.

In his iconic photo “V-J Day in Times Square,” Alfred Eisenstaedt captures a jubilant US sailor kissing a total stranger. In that moment, it seems as if the world stops.

In his painting “The Kiss,” Gustav Klimt portrays a couple’s intimate embrace. Only these two, cloaked in gold, seem to matter.

And so it is with Tim Seibles’ joyful, intimate, and celebratory poem “First Kiss.”

Here’s “First Kiss” (for Lips) by Tim Seibles

Her mouth

fell into my mouth

like a summer snow, like a

5th season, like a fresh Eden,

like Eden when Eve made God

whimper with the liquid

tilt of her hips—

her kiss hurt like that—

I mean, it was as if she’d mixed

the sweat of an angel

with the taste of a tangerine,

I swear. My mouth

had been a helmet forever

greased with secrets, my mouth

a dead-end street a little bit

lit by teeth—my heart, a clam

slammed shut at the bottom of a dark,

but her mouth pulled up

like a baby-blue Cadillac

packed with canaries driven

by a toucan—I swear

those lips said bright

wings when we kissed, wild

and precise—as if she were

teaching a seahorse to speak—

her mouth so careful, chumming

the first vowel from my throat

until my brain was a piano

banged loud, hammered like that—

it was like, I swear her tongue

was Saturn’s 7th moon—

hot like that, hot

and cold and circling

circling, turning me

into a glad planet—

sun on one side, night pouring

her slow hand over the other: one fire

flying the kite of another.

Her kiss, I swear—if the Great

Mother rushed open the moon

like a gift and you were there

to feel your shadow finally

unhooked from your wrist.

That’d be it, but even sweeter—

like a riot of peg legged priests

on pogo-sticks, up and up,

this way and this, not

falling but on and on

like that, badly behaved

but holy—I swear! That

kiss: both lips utterly committed

to the world like a Peace Corps,

like a free store, forever and always

a new city—no locks, no walls, just

doors—like that, I swear,

like that.

This poem first appeared in Tim Seibles’ fourth book, Buffalo Head Solos, which was published by Cleveland State University Press in 2004.

That was “First Kiss” by Tim Seibles. Thanks for listening.

