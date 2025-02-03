Penn State administration announces further cuts to Commonwealth campuses

Penn State leadership have announced the university’s budget allocations for fiscal year 2026-2027. University Park will see a small overall increase in funding, while the Commonwealth campuses are getting another cut.

The academic colleges at the University Park campus are getting an overall increase of 3.6%. The Bellisario College of Communications is seeing the biggest increase at 14.97%. But some colleges, including education, international affairs, and nursing will see cuts.

Across the state, the Commonwealth Campuses will see a 7.34% reduction, totaling almost $25 million. In a news release, Penn State administration officials said they will not finalize individual campus budgets until later this year.

Penn State Penn State's budget allocations for fiscal years 2026 and 2027. The University Park academic colleges are seeing an overall increase, while the Commonwealth campuses are seeing a 7.34% decrease.

These budget allocations are part of a larger initiative for the university to balance its budget, especially as higher education institutions across the nation struggle with declining enrollment.

Last year, Penn State's administration announced a 14% cut in funding to the Commonwealth Campuses for fiscal year 2025-26 and offered employee buyouts. In a Faculty Senate meeting last month, Penn State leaders did not rule out the possibility of campus closures.

WPSU will see a nearly 3% cut from Penn State in fiscal year 2026-27, or a $100,000 decrease. That follows a 20% reduction for the 2025-26 budget year that begins July 1.