Penn State administration announces further cuts to Commonwealth campuses
Penn State leadership have announced the university’s budget allocations for fiscal year 2026-2027. University Park will see a small overall increase in funding, while the Commonwealth campuses are getting another cut.
The academic colleges at the University Park campus are getting an overall increase of 3.6%. The Bellisario College of Communications is seeing the biggest increase at 14.97%. But some colleges, including education, international affairs, and nursing will see cuts.
Across the state, the Commonwealth Campuses will see a 7.34% reduction, totaling almost $25 million. In a news release, Penn State administration officials said they will not finalize individual campus budgets until later this year.
These budget allocations are part of a larger initiative for the university to balance its budget, especially as higher education institutions across the nation struggle with declining enrollment.
Last year, Penn State's administration announced a 14% cut in funding to the Commonwealth Campuses for fiscal year 2025-26 and offered employee buyouts. In a Faculty Senate meeting last month, Penn State leaders did not rule out the possibility of campus closures.
WPSU will see a nearly 3% cut from Penn State in fiscal year 2026-27, or a $100,000 decrease. That follows a 20% reduction for the 2025-26 budget year that begins July 1.