USA Powerlifting rule change tips the scales for some lifters at Keystone Cup in State College

The annual USA Powerlifting Keystone Cup in State College on Saturday held its first competition with newly created women's weight classes.

USA Powerlifting released its revised 2025 rulebook in January, splitting one of the women’s weight classes in two to match the number of men’s weight classes.

Maranda Dalton is president of Penn State Powerlifting, which hosts the Keystone Cup. She said dividing up the popular women's 67.5 kilogram weight class will allow more women to compete.

“It does really help,” Dalton said. "Because especially in the weight classes of 67.5(kg) and 75(kg) there have been a large number of women that are competing in those weight classes, especially when you look at Nationals.”

Nicole Golden, a trainer and gym owner, said she has been competing in powerlifting for a year alongside her daughter Lorelei. She said the change in women’s weight classes has benefited her as a lifter.

“It benefited me greatly, because I am 61 kilos having to compete in the 67 and a half kilo weight class," Golden said. “So when they moved it to 65, I was thrilled.”

Rivka Wolin / WPSU Nicole Golden places first in the Women's Raw Master I in the 65kg weight class.

Olivia Sweigart, a junior at Penn State, said the change in weight class allowed her to focus more on creating personal records.

“I didn't really have a problem weight wise, but I did want to make sure that I was taking care of myself and just not like, going too hard on myself,” Sweigart said, “since I want to try to get some good record numbers for my personal records.”

Rivka Wolin / WPSU Olivia Sweigart does bench presses at the Keystone Cup.

Ava Reil, a junior at Penn State, said she got into powerlifting after doing weightlifting for track in high school. She said she was on the lighter end of the 67.5 weight class and the change to 65kg weight class is a “perfect match.”