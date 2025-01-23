Williamsport welcomes first Wawa in Lycoming County, more stores planned for Central Pa.

Williamsport welcomed the first Wawa in Lycoming County Thursday. The grand opening brought in droves of people despite the frigid morning weather.

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter sees growth for the city based on new businesses such as Wawa.

“There's a lot of good energy right now in Williamsport. My administration has been pro-economic development since I took over, so to see some of these projects start to come to fruition — we've had a number of businesses, both small businesses, and ones today, like Wawa, that have opened in the last few months, in the last few years — so, it's an exciting time for Williamsport,” he said.

The city will soon hold a groundbreaking for a Chick-fil-A later this year, joining the economic push.

“I know a lot of people are excited about that as well. But again, just the energy and momentum around our city right now, it's something that's from an administrative standpoint, from a regional standpoint, we're excited to see,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter sees more businesses as an opportunity with a larger tax base.

“Anytime you have businesses opening, that's a positive sign for the local economy, for jobs and growing our tax base here,” he said. "I think budgets across the country are tight right now with the way the economy's been. However, we've had some unique challenges here in Williamsport. Having said that, this clearly is helpful to our city, the businesses that have already opened, the business that is opening today, Wawa, and the businesses that will be opening.”

Projects such as the Lycoming Chamber of Commerce ball fields are underway which could see greater tourism potential.

“We're really looking forward to it and we're appreciative of the investments that these businesses are making in Williamsport," Slaughter said. "We'll do everything we can to support them, and it undoubtedly will have a positive impact on our budget, on our tax base and on the economy as a whole.”

The new Wawa, 164 Maynard St. in Williamsport, joins the company’s migration into Central Pennsylvania. Director of Store Operations Jim McGee said they will have about 13 stores throughout the region. New locations include Williamsport, Chambersburg, Hanover, Lewisburg and Coal Township. A Wawa opened in Wilkes-Barre Twp. in Luzerne County in December, and several are planned for Lackawanna County.

Additional sites are expected to be built in Franklin and Northumberland counties in the next five years, McGee said. About 40 stores could open in the area in the next five to seven years.

Wawa was originally founded in 1902 by Grahame Wood as a dairy company. It supplied dairy products throughout the Philadelphia region. The first Wawa convenience store opened in 1964 in Folsom.

Since 1964, Wawa has expanded across the East Coast with about 1,100, said Area Manager Cody Lilly.

“Our values and purpose of fulfilling lives every day have endured, and on behalf of the team, we are looking forward to delivering our purpose and values to this community,” he said.

State Rep. Jamie Flick, who spoke at the grand opening, briefly announced South Williamsport Borough could see its own Wawa break ground next year.

Wawa and its foundation have contributed more than $182 million to nonprofits, McGee said. The company donated $1,000 to the Lycoming County Special Olympics at the ceremony.

Special Olympics member Jacob Carey thanked them for the donation and their support.

“Because of donations and events like this, I get to be a part of the Special Olympics. I get to compete in my favorite sports, like bocci, bowling and swimming with my friends in the Susquehanna Valley and around the world,” he said. “I also have learned to be a leader in the many different ways I can get back to my community. And thanks to the funds raised, we get important health services like free checkups and screenings that help keep us strong and healthy, so we can keep doing all the things we love.”

Wawa held its traditional Heroes for Hoagies competition before the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

“This is where everyday heroes compete to see who can build the most hoagies in two minutes. And all participating departments get a contribution to their charity of choice,” said General Manager Lara Faine-Cribb.

Williamsport firefighters beat Williamsport police with 22 to 21 Italian hoagies made in two minutes. They won a trophy in the process.

Both responding companies will donate $1,000 to a local charity. Williamsport Fire will use it in-house while police will donate to the American Rescue Workers.

“We've had a number of ribbon cuttings, which is obviously good for the community,” Slaughter said. “I think it's clear the excitement, the energy in Williamsport and in Lycoming County is here. Make sure you continue to support our businesses. It's the backbone, it's the heartbeat of our community.”

Chase Bottorf / WVIA News / WVIA News The line for the convenience store/gas station wrapped around the building prior to its grand opening.

