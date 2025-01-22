Nittany Lion Inn chef Mirko Loeffler gives a sneak peek at his plans for WPSU Connoisseur's Dinner

The WPSU Connoisseur’s Dinner and Auction is coming up soon. It will take place at the newly renovated Nittany Lion Inn. The Inn’s new chef, Mirko Loeffler, is designing the four-course dinner and wine pairings. WPSU board member Carolyn Donaldson talked with him about the Connoisseur’s Dinner and about taking over as chef at the historic inn. Here's a transcript of their conversation:

Carolyn Donaldson

I'm here with Chef Mirko (Loeffler). And Chef Mirko, let's start with a look at, you've been here since May, here in Happy Valley, and done a few changes. Give us a sample of what we find here at the Nittany Lion Inn.

Mirko Loeffler

Well, we tried to bring a little bit of Farm to Fork, fresh local ingredients. I'm heavily into seafood, as I'm European. And I like to bring the European flare, not only into the restaurant, but all over the Nittany Lion Inn. We have a great staff. Our team here is magnificent. I've worked all over the world, and I think it's... I would take those boys anywhere. And it's very helpful, because you need to be a team to get something good done. I'm very heavily into training and supporting my team. So if you've been learning and I bring new things to the table. They have their hands in it and be a part of it. So we're creating, always, new specials, new menus. We're going to come out right now with our new winter menu. It's going to be very exciting, very special items on there. Venison and duck and all kinds of good winter ingredients. What you find here in the valley.

Carolyn Donaldson

How about the foodies out there in Happy Valley? Have you found some folks that have welcomed your new taste buds. And are they challenged in any way, with some of those traditions that were here, I think, for many, many years?

Mirko Loeffler

Well, you always find it when you go to an establishment that's been there for many, many years. You have people looking back for certain items, like the lobster bisque. And we're trying to do a upscale lobster bisque here, and have a lot of fresh lobster come in every week. We're lucky to be in an establishment like this with a college because there's a lot of stuff like the Creamery and the meat and the farms and everybody. So they'll be a part for what we're doing here to establish our menu with fresh ingredients, and it's always fun to get new stuff in.

Carolyn Donaldson

And now you're partnering with your public media station, WPSU. And we're excited to be back at the Nittany Lion Inn. We always feature a chef, and it seems natural that we would feature you as the five and four star chef that you've come from eight different countries, to be able to bring that class of beautiful artistry here. Give us a taste of what folks could have if they come to the Connoisseur's Dinner. Well, first I would say, I'm honored to be the, so to say, what you guys call the "celebrity chef." So this time you don't have to fly him in. We are right here, right here. Because we have great chefs in the little town of State College. I met quite a few, and I'm proud to be a part of it. Do I want to give away the secret? What we're going to do?

Carolyn Donaldson

Just one, just one of the many...

Mirko Loeffler

The one main thing going to be, they're going to be a lot of surprises. If you don't believe what the Nittany Lion Inn can do, come and try it out. Because this is going to be a very, very different, special menu, what we have created. And it's going to be fun. It's going to be challenging for us. But if you want to show that you don't need a celebrity chef, you need just somebody like us, a good team. It's going to be very well balanced, something for everybody, and a lot of surprises.

Carolyn Donaldson

All right, Chef Mirko Loeffler, from the Nittany Lion Inn. We're welcoming you. And thank you so much for being our featured chef here, coming up for the Connoisseur's Dinner on February 8.

Mirko Loeffler

Looking forward to it. Please come and enjoy, and come to the Nittany Lion Inn.

Click here for more details on the dinner.