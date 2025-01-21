CATA wants community input on bus service at upcoming meetings in State College

The Centre Area Transportation Authority will be hosting a community input event at the Schlow Centre Region Library on Wednesday.

CATA public relations specialist, Sara Dixon said community input meetings are a space where the public can share their thoughts on local transportation services.

“Their input is essential for CATAs transportation services to meet the community's current needs,” Dixon said. “So we are really looking for a huge attendance.”

Dixon said in the past CATA has received general questions. This year they expect to hear about CATAGO and the Bus Stop Redesign Project.

“We get a lot of just questions about our service in general, and how it works,” Dixon said. “And how CATAGO works, our micro transit, especially micro transit being a new service in places like Lemont and Houserville.”

Dixon said community input meetings are different from public hearings. Public hearings are usually about particular matters such as upcoming route changes.

Wednesday’s community input meeting will be at the Schlow Centre Region Library from 5 -7 p.m.

CATA will host another community input event at Penn State University Park’s Eisenhower parking deck on January 29 from 1-2 p.m.