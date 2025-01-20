Poetry Moment: 'Praise Song for the Day', by Elizabeth Alexander

This is Poetry Moment on WPSU – a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of more than 20 books, and Professor Emerita of English and Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

Welcome to Poetry Moment.

An “occasional poem” commemorates a special event. In “Praise Song for the Day,” written for Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration, Elizabeth Alexander calls on every American to work together for a stronger country.

Poet, Mellon Foundation president, author of fifteen books, and recipient of numerous awards, Elizabeth Alexander is a national leader on race, justice, the arts, and American society. Twice a Pulitzer Prize finalist, she has served as distinguished professor at Smith College, Yale, and Columbia. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

An important reminder to us all, here's Elizabeth Alexander’s “Praise Song for the Day.” -A Poem for Barack Obama’s Presidential Inauguration

Each day we go about our business,

walking past each other, catching each other's

eyes or not, about to speak or speaking.

All about us is noise. All about us is

noise and bramble, thorn and din, each

one of our ancestors on our tongues.

Someone is stitching up a hem, darning

a hole in a uniform, patching a tire,

repairing the things in need of repair.

Someone is trying to make music somewhere,

with a pair of wooden spoons on an oil drum,

with cello, boom box, harmonica, voice.

A woman and her son wait for the bus.

A farmer considers the changing sky.

A teacher says, Take out your pencils. Begin.

We encounter each other in words, words

spiny or smooth, whispered or declaimed,

words to consider, reconsider.

We cross dirt roads and highways that mark

the will of some one and then others, who said

I need to see what's on the other side.

I know there's something better down the road.

We need to find a place where we are safe.

We walk into that which we cannot yet see.

Say it plain: that many have died for this day.

Sing the names of the dead who brought us here,

who laid the train tracks, raised the bridges,

picked the cotton and the lettuce, built

brick by brick the glittering edifices

they would then keep clean and work inside of.

Praise song for struggle, praise song for the day.

Praise song for every hand-lettered sign,

the figuring-it-out at kitchen tables.

Some live by love thy neighbor as thyself,

others by first do no harm or take no more

than you need. What if the mightiest word is love?

Love beyond marital, filial, national,

love that casts a widening pool of light,

love with no need to pre-empt grievance.

In today's sharp sparkle, this winter air,

any thing can be made, any sentence begun.

On the brink, on the brim, on the cusp,

praise song for walking forward in that light.

“Praise Song for the Day, A Poem for Barack Obama’s Presidential Inauguration,” January 20, 2009, © 2009 by Elizabeth Alexander, first published 2009 by Graywolf Press, St. Paul, MN.

That was "Praise Song for the Day A Poem for Barack Obama's Presidential Inauguration."

