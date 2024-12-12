Penn State union objects to plans for privately owned and maintained housing on campus

Union workers at Penn State are disputing a decision that leaves them out of staffing a new housing complex on campus. The union filed a grievance arguing the university should not let a private company maintain the building.

Last month, Penn State’s Board of Trustees approved a contract with the international real estate company Greystar to create and run a new 1,500 bed student housing development on campus. This comes as the university looks to increase enrollment at University Park.

Jon Light is the president of the Teamsters Local 8, which represents more than 2,400 Penn State employees.

“There was no communication to the union," Light said.

Light said the Teamsters have maintained all housing dormitories on campus since 1968.

“We're behind the scenes constantly. We're not asking for accolades here," Light said. "We're just asking to be taken care of. And quit treating us like third class citizens and recognize the work that we do is valued here at Penn State.”

In a statement to WPSU, a Penn State spokesperson said, "This housing development, like countless others in our community, will not be owned or operated by Penn State. We value the contributions made by our technical service employees and this ground lease does not impact them."

The housing complex is slated for the east end of campus, near University Drive and East College Avenue.

The Teamsters Local 8 filed a grievance with university trustees and to Governor Josh Shapiro’s office. Light said he wants union workers to staff the housing complex when it is complete.

Light said this decision to outsource labor follows a trend of Penn State focusing on what he calls their "bottom line."

"I've been (here) almost 24 years total time, 20 years as president," Light said. "And I've seen a very, very sharp change in leadership of, you know, the business model concept at this point."

Light said the Teamsters are also disputing the university outsourcing workers for catering events, including for football players.