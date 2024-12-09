Altoona residents and police react to capture of UnitedHealthcare CEO's suspected killer

The man police now call a suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, has been arraigned in the Blair County Courthouse.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Tyler Frye (middle-right) is one of the two Altoona police officers who arrested Luigi Mangione at the Altoona McDonald’s on Plank Road. Frye said he started this job about six months ago.

Tyler Frye is one of the two Altoona police officers who arrested Luigi Mangione at the Altoona McDonald’s on Plank Road. Frye, who spoke at a press conference Monday night, said he’s only six months into this job.

“I can't say I was expecting it by any means, but it feels good to get a guy like that off the street, especially starting my career this way," Frye said.

Tara Wood is a lifelong Altoona resident. She stopped by the McDonald’s on Plank Road to get some coffee after hearing the news about Mangione’s arrest.

“It was kind of shocking that it was [in] Altoona," Wood said.

Wood, who works in healthcare, said she is sad to hear some of the comments online celebrating the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Tara Wood (right) shares her thoughts with the media on the arrest of Luigi Mangione. She stopped at the McDonald's on Plank Road in Altoona where Mangione was arrested earlier in the day.

“You know, I'm a parent and this gentleman was a parent, and no matter what his job was, he's still a dad to some children," Wood said.

Two other people stood outside that same McDonald’s holding a green sign reading, “Corrupt Insurance CEOs Have Got To Go.” They declined to comment, saying they feared for their jobs in healthcare.

Many comments on the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page spoke against the McDonald’s employee who reported the suspect.

Dozens of people waited outside of the police department's building Monday, taking pictures and videos of the scene.