Lock Haven campus faculty to hold no-confidence vote for Commonwealth University president

Faculty members and coaches at Commonwealth University's Lock Haven campus plan to hold a no-confidence vote early next year on the university’s president. This move follows a nearly $4 million federal wrongful termination verdict against him.

This summer, jurors found Commonwealth University President Bashar Hanna guilty of retaliating against and wrongfully firing former Bloomsburg University dean Jeffrey Krug. Krug claimed he was fired for helping an administrative assistant file a sexual harassment report against Hanna in 2017.

“I think the overall reaction to it was like, ‘Why isn't anybody doing anything about it?’" said Ken Mash, the president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, or APSCUF. It’s a union representing faculty members and coaches at Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities.

“We stand by our position that the president needs to either step aside or be terminated," Mash said.

Mash said there were already other reasons the campuses were losing faith in Hanna.

“Based on budgeting, based on managerial decisions, based on deficits and based on a whole bunch of other factors," Mash said. "But the thing that really pushed it was the jury decision and the case against the president.”

Officials at the Lock Haven campus have not replied to a request for comment. But, the trustees' chair previously said he fully supports Hanna remaining president. Mash said he hopes the no-confidence vote pressures trustees to hold a roll call vote showing who supports Hanna.

The Mansfield APSCUF chapter, which is also part of Commonwealth University, announced Wednesday it will also hold a no-confidence vote. Mash said Bloomsburg will likely hold a no-confidence vote as well.

The Commonwealth University Council of Trustees next meets Friday, Dec. 6.