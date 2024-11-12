Jersey Shore Area School District to close elementary school at the end of this school year

The Jersey Shore Area School District will close one of its elementary schools at the end of this school year, citing the cost of needed building repairs and declining enrollment districtwide.

Many parents worry what effect increased class size might have on their children's education.

Matt Craw has children currently enrolled in Salladasburg. He said last year, the board chose to redistribute students between elementary schools rather than close Salladasburg. He said that could impact test scores.

“If the scores improve, showing what data suggests about small class sizes, then you've just dismantled school improvement," Craw said.

Craw questioned why the board is making this decision even after the district received grant funding for building upgrades.

“Why not wait and see what we can accomplish with our current funds and more grants before borrowing more money and accruing higher debt payments costing the district and taxpayers more money?” Craw asked.

The school district recently got a $600,000 grant for building upgrades, but that funding is for Avis Elementary and the Jersey Shore High School.

Some parents told the board they’re considering moving their children to cyber or charter school.

After about an hour of public comment, the district’s board of directors voted 6-3 to close Salladasburg at the end of this school year.

According to a frequently asked questions sheet on the school district’s website, all Salladasburg students will move to Jersey Shore Elementary, which will then be at about 65% capacity calculated at 25 students per classroom.

The closure will save the district $860,000 a year. They plan to reduce staff positions through attrition, not layoffs.