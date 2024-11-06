Unofficial results for state Senate and House races in central Pa.

Reflecting nationwide trends, Republicans are coming out on top in state House and Senate races. That's according to unofficial election returns.

Centre County election workers had to re-scan 13,000 mail-in ballots this morning, after last night's bomb threat forced staff at the Willowbank Building to evacuate for an hour. Officials say they tried to scan the mail-in ballot data several times throughout the night, but dealt with a software issue.

Watchers from both parties were in the room for the re-scanning process. Centre County election officials have yet to release those counts, which could affect the results in the state House 82nd district race between incumbent Democrat Paul Takac and Republican challenger Therese Hollen, which has not yet been called.



STATE HOUSE

STATE SENATE

Due to redistricting in 2022, this is the first race where Centre County voters got to cast a ballot for or against Sen. Cris Dush.

These results will be updated as votes are tabulated. The current numbers are as of 5:25 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2024.