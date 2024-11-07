Centre County rescans ballots, releases updated election results

Centre County has updated its election results after having to rescan more than 13,000 mail-in ballots.

The rescanning was needed after the county encountered problems uploading the scanned mail-in ballot data to the elections software.

According to unofficial results, Democratic state Representative Paul Takac was reelected to office in the 82nd district, beating Republican challenger Therese Hollen by 16,384 to 14,127 votes. The 82nd district represents parts of Centre County, including part of State College, along with municipalities including College, Benner and Burnside townships.

By a slim margin, Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris came out ahead of former President Donald Trump in Centre County. Harris received 40,321 votes, while Republican nominee Trump received 38,545.

The county notes that the results are still unofficial and do not include some ballots such as mail-in ballots with deficiencies and overseas ballots. The county’s Elections Board will be canvassing those ballots Thursday and Friday.