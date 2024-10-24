Archive of the Local Groove - October 26, 2024

Animus - Black Box

August Room - The Cross

Bill Dann - White Lady of the Buckhorn

Bill Dann - You Can Keep Your Candy Corn

Crop Harvester Monster Dump Truck - Spider Skeleton

Escape Velocity - Beacon of Andromeda

Fresh Air Man - Second Hand Witchcraft

Isbe Amare - Edie's Carousel

Mara Katria - Sumus

Pat Z - It Slaps

The Clark McLane Band - Ghosts and Angels

The Sorters - Creepy Creep Walk

Tichner-Scott - Through The Veil

Host - The Mighty Wiggus