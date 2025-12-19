WPSU Jazz Archive - December 19, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 19, 2025, hosted by Jeff Hughes, and featuring holiday jazz.

The program features music from Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Gregory Porter, The Count Basie Orchestra, Samara Joy, Ramey Lewis Trio, Norah Jones, Nils Landgren, Ella Fitzgerald, Joe Pass, Louis Armstrong, Dexter Gordon Quartet, Billie Holiday, Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, Sarah Willis, Jimmy Smith, Dexter Gordon, Rosemary Clooney, The Classical Jazz Quartet, Michael Buble, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Modern Jazz Quartet, Gordon, Oscar Peterson, Nils Landgren, Stan Kenton, Bill Evans, and more

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.