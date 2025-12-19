© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - December 19, 2025

WPSU | By Jeff Hughes
Published December 19, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 19, 2025, hosted by Jeff Hughes, and featuring holiday jazz.

The program features music from Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Gregory Porter, The Count Basie Orchestra, Samara Joy, Ramey Lewis Trio, Norah Jones, Nils Landgren, Ella Fitzgerald, Joe Pass, Louis Armstrong, Dexter Gordon Quartet, Billie Holiday, Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, Sarah Willis, Jimmy Smith, Dexter Gordon, Rosemary Clooney, The Classical Jazz Quartet, Michael Buble, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Modern Jazz Quartet, Gordon, Oscar Peterson, Nils Landgren, Stan Kenton, Bill Evans, and more

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Jeff Hughes
Jeff Hughes is a recent retiree who worked for WPSX/WPSU for over 35 years. He’s a member of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Silver Circle and Board of Governors for the chapter. Jeff retired as the Director of Broadcasting for WSPU, overseeing television and radio operations and programming. He has won numerous awards for his work on productions for WPSU. He has also worked as a freelance technical director for ESPN and The Big Ten Network.
