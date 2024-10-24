U.S. Sen. Bob Casey hosts campaign event at Centre County farm ahead of Election Day

With Election Day less than two weeks away, Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey made a campaign stop Thursday at a farm in Haines Township, a rural municipality on the eastern side of Centre County.

“There's no question that in this election, like no other election of my lifetime, that voting rights and democracy is on the ballot,” Casey said. “And we're going to decide what we're going to do as a nation about that."

Casey spoke to a crowd of about 30 people. He spent about 20 minutes attacking his opponent, Republican Dave McCormick.

“If (McCormick) were to be elected to the Senate, and God help us, if he were to be reelected, it doesn't matter how long he'll serve,” Casey said. “If he were to be elected and reelected to the United States Senate, he will never, ever support legislation that would restore Roe v. Wade.”

Sydney Roach / WPSU U.S. Senator Bob Casey spoke to a crowd of about 30 people in Haines Township in eastern Centre County on Oct. 24, 2024. Following his speech, several people approached him and thanked him for his service in the U.S. Senate.

The crowd laughed when Casey made references to McCormick’s residence in Connecticut, saying he’s an “out-of-state candidate.” It’s a talking point McCormick has denied, saying he was born and raised in Pennsylvania. McCormick also says he owned a farm in the state for about 20 years.

Before Casey spoke, Dave Wise took the stage. He owns and operates a crop farm in nearby Clinton County.

“(Casey) has fought to make sure the Farm Bill works for all of us, for Pennsylvania farmers and the agricultural industry that needs to thrive as a result,” Wise said. “He's helped to expand the dairy industry safety net program and reduce the premium for the small farmers that are taking advantage of that program.”

Wise said it’s time for farmers to have Casey’s back and support him on Election Day.

WPSU interviewed both candidates for U.S. Senate to learn more about where they stand on the issues. You can read or listen to the conversation with McCormick here . The conversation with Casey will air Friday on Morning Edition and All Things Considered on WPSU.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.