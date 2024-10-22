Donald Trump to host rally at Bryce Jordan Center in State College

Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump will host a rally at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College on Saturday at 4 p.m.

It's the first visit from either candidate in the 13-county WPSU listening area during this election cycle.

In 2020, Donald Trump Jr. campaigned for his father in State College, and Trump himself visited the Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg.

Ahead of this year's election, the candidates are ramping up visits to the swing states, including Pennsylvania. The commonwealth has 19 electoral college votes, the most out of any swing state.

Tickets are available to the general public on a first come first served basis. Doors will open for the event at noon.