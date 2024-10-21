Sneak Peek at WPSU-TV's Keystone Stories: 'Secondhand Treasures'

WPSU’s TV and Digital series, Keystone Stories, explores the people, places and culture that make Central Pennsylvania unique. In a sneak peek at the fourth episode of Season 4, “Secondhand Treasures,” you’ll hear about two community yard sales: one in Centre Hall and one that stretches 100 miles through four counties. We’ll start in Centre Hall, where you’ll hear from Mayor LeDon Young, Kelly Wian and Jane Taylor.

- - -

LeDon Young - Mayor of Centre Hall

We are at the Centre Hall Town Wide Yard Sale. We have approximately 50 participants and we will welcome thousands of people at today's yard sale.

Kelly Wian - Grace United Methodist

I used to come to this when my kids were small to get clothes and toys and things for them. Now they're in their 20s and 30s and I have grandchildren, so I've actually brought my granddaughters here a few times to buy some treasures.

LeDon Young - Mayor of Centre Hall

It is a way to recycle. It is a way to pass on treasures to others.

And we're delighted to welcome folks to our town.

Neighbors at Yard Sale:

"Thank you."

"Have a great day."

"Bye."

Jane Taylor - Grace United Methodist

This is a fun day, just because the community gets together. You see people you haven't seen for a long time.

Kelly Wian - Grace United Methodist

I started getting involved with Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child. We packed shoeboxes that go all over the world. It sends a tangible gift of love to children in war torn areas. So we started here with the church. we've asked our congregation to donate things for the shoeboxes. We sell it and all the proceeds will go towards either things for in our shoeboxes or to cover the shipping on the shoe box.

Neighbors at Yard Sale:

"Another dollar we have for the mission."

"Oh, thank you."

LeDon Young - Mayor of Centre Hall

My favorite story this year, is we were setting up yesterday and an 18 Wheeler pulled over there. Well, he gets out. He comes back with three fishing poles. He gets in the truck and off he goes. So when I tell you that we attract interstate commerce at the great town wide yard sale, we most assuredly do.

Narrator:

Just up the road from Centre Hall is an even bigger community yard sale. 100 miles of yard sale, big. The 100 mile yard sale is sponsored by the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation and it's been around for more than 25 years.

Barbara Lallemand - Vendor

This is just a really well attended event.

Chris Williams - Treasurer QIDC

We had Alaska last year, state of Washington, California, Florida, Montana,

Barbara Lallemand - Vendor

Michigan, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio.

Awesome people that you meet and have a shared interest of what I sell.

Chris Williams - Treasurer QIDC

The Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation was started in 1990. We hold a couple of events every year. We hold an elk shed hunt which brings people in. They go out hunting in the Quehanna Wild Area for antlers. We've actually had people tell us that they came to the yard sale Really liked the area. So they bought a camp or something. So it's actually producing income in some way or another, you know, for the area.

Barbara Lallemand - Vendor

The one thing that I found was this box of dogs for a dollar, and this one looked actually kind of possessed looking, her eyes changed colors as I found out her name was Blythe, and I put it on eBay and got $450 for her. That was probably my largest treasure that I bought not knowing what I bought.

That's just the thrill of the hunt when you find that one treasure is like, yeah, I found it. You know?

Watch the full Keystone Stories episode about,“Secondhand Treasures,” Monday at 9 p.m. on WPSU-TV.