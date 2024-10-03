Community members speak out against potential school closures in Warren County

Around 200 concerned parents and community members showed up to oppose the closure of two Warren County schools at a public hearing at the Warren Area High School Wednesday night. The Warren County School District's board of directors is required by state law to hold the hearing as a step in the potential school closure process.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Warren County School District Superintendent Gary Weber (right) gave a presentation Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, on why the board is considering closing Sheffield Area Middle/High School and Youngsville Middle/High School. He cited declining enrollment and rising costs.

Gary Weber, the district’s superintendent, gave a presentation on why they’re considering closing the Sheffield Area Middle/High School and Youngsville Middle/High School. He referenced a recently released frequently asked questions sheet, which shows the population loss in Warren County and the district's declining enrollment rates.

Weber said Youngsville needs $25 million in renovations, which would add to the approximate $71 million budget deficit the district is already facing.

Weber also said closing Youngsville and Sheffield would not add “too much transportation time,” leading to laughter from several community members in attendance.

Thirty-seven community members spoke during the public comment period, with many referencing the longer transportation times if the schools are consolidated.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Carl Lewis is one of 37 people who spoke in opposition to the Warren County Area School District's proposal to close two schools. The audience clapped and cheered after every speech, with some even giving a standing ovation.

Zachary Sanford teaches social studies at Youngsville High School.

He said he surveyed students and 55 told him they will enroll in cyber school if Youngsville closes, since it could lead to an hour-long bus drive.

The district's FAQ sheet on the proposed consolidation says, "we are working to maintain transportation in under one hour," but does not give further details.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Community members sit in the Warren Area High School's auditorium during the school closure hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Many wore the school's color, with some students wearing sports uniforms. Several students said they would not be able to continue extracurricular activities if Sheffield Area Middle/High School or Youngsville Middle/High School closes, since their commute home would take too long.

“The second problem that I have and concern that I have is the health and longevity of Youngsville itself,” Sanford said. “The town relies on the school and its students for its sense of community [and] for a very real economic purpose, as they support businesses and are employed by those businesses across town.”

Sanford said a Youngsville High School closure could mean further population decline.

Several speakers, including the Youngsville Police Chief, noted Youngsville Middle/High School’s close proximity to EMS and police as a reason to keep the school open. Several students said they worried about long response times in the case of a school shooting if they were to move to Eisenhower, where the police station is farther away.

If the board does decide to close Youngsville Middle/High School, students who live east of Route 62 and in Tidioute Borough or Eldred Township would attend Warren Area High School. Students west of Route 62 would attend Eisenhower.

If the board decides to close Sheffield Middle/High School, those students would move to Warren Area High School.

Superintendent Gary Weber says the Warren County School Board will likely decide in January whether to close the two schools.

"I'm happy to listen to any ideas that people have," Weber said following the hearing. "We're constantly open to ideas and, you know, we're just in a tough situation, and we have cards laying in front of us that we have to play, and that's what we're trying to do."

Weber said community members are welcome to give input to the board secretary, Taylor Trisket, or at future board meetings.

The next board meeting is at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7.

**CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated the district is facing approximately $71 in debt. The district is facing approximately $71 million in debt.**