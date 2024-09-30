Penn State seeing enrollment growth

Penn State has about 18,500 new undergraduates this fall, according to preliminary numbers, which show the enrollment of new undergraduates at University Park going up.

According to preliminary numbers, the university has between 9,400 and 9,500 first-year students at University Park. That’s up from 9,174 first-year students a year ago. According to the university, there were 8,547 first-year undergraduates at University Park in fall 2020; 8,722 in fall 2021; and 9,415 in fall 2022.

The growth is in keeping with the Penn State’s goals of boosting the number of new students at University Park. Those goals include increasing the number new students at University Park to 10,000 "across the next several admissions cycles."

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi noted the number of incoming students at a recent Faculty Senate meeting.

“Across our first-time undergraduates and first-time transfer students, we show that this year we have more than 18,500 new Penn Staters that have joined our university," Bendapudi said.

That number includes first-time undergraduates and first-time transfer students at University Park, World Campus and Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses.

The university expects to have its official enrollment snapshot in October.