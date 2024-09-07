The Local Groove - September 06, 2025
Archive of the Local Groove - September 07, 2024
Featuring:
Katie James - She's On Mine
Caledonia - Julian
Women's National Hockey League - Sunday School
Alex Stanilla - Watered Down
Christopher Carithers - Spokes Of The Collapse
Nate Cutshall - Come Around Again
John Cunningham - I Wanna Be President
Backseat Van Gogh - Pretty Poison
Cartoon - New Work Song
Charles Marciano - Dreams Do Tell
Chris Ratti - Pick Your Pain, My Mountain
Coleman Rigg & The Ridgerunners - If You Really Wanna Know
The Dirges - Perfect Circle
Eddie Kenepp - ICU
Host - The Mighty Wiggus