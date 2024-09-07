The Local Groove - September 06, 2025

Listen to more episodes of The Local Groove. And don't miss The Local Groove Presents, streaming now on the PBS app.

Archive of the Local Groove - September 07, 2024

Featuring:

Katie James - She's On Mine

Caledonia - Julian

Women's National Hockey League - Sunday School

Alex Stanilla - Watered Down

Christopher Carithers - Spokes Of The Collapse

Nate Cutshall - Come Around Again

John Cunningham - I Wanna Be President

Backseat Van Gogh - Pretty Poison

Cartoon - New Work Song

Charles Marciano - Dreams Do Tell

Chris Ratti - Pick Your Pain, My Mountain

Coleman Rigg & The Ridgerunners - If You Really Wanna Know

The Dirges - Perfect Circle

Eddie Kenepp - ICU

Host - The Mighty Wiggus