Spotlight PA Event: How Pa.’s child care crisis affects you

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Two things plague Pennsylvania’s child care industry: many families find care unaffordable and inaccessible while workers are given low pay and often do not remain in their jobs for long. Business groups have urged lawmakers to take action, saying the staffing shortage affects “virtually all economic sectors.”

Child care providers and advocates say the typical legislative response of tax credits for families and intermittent boosts of state money towards child care programs fail to address structural issues with the industry.

On Thursday, Sept. 19 from 6-7 p.m. ET, join Spotlight PA’s Ed Mahon on Zoom for a live panel on Pennsylvania’s child care staffing shortage, and the solutions proposed by lawmakers and advocates.

Our panelists include:



Ed Mahon, investigative reporter, Spotlight PA

Jen DeBell, executive director, Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children

Gina Cappel, director, Jerusalem Child Care and Learning Center in Schuylkill County

Judy Schwank, state senator, Berks County

RSVP for free here. Submit your questions in advance below or send them to events@spotlightpa.org

Loading…

» Spotlight PA’s events operate on a “pay-what-you-can” honor system. If you value this public-service event, pay it forward and contribute any amount to Spotlight PA now so we can keep our programming free for everyone: spotlightpa.org/donate.

