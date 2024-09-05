Altoona High School football fans will see stricter enforcement of stadium rules after taser incident

The Altoona Area School District says, starting Friday, it will again enforce spectator guidelines at Mansion Park.

Brad Hatch, the Altoona Area School District superintendent, confirmed there was an incident involving a student and a taser at the first game of the season, and said the school is handling the incident. Despite the timing of this announcement, he said the guidelines are not in response to that incident. Hatch did not share other details on the school's response.

The guidelines say students in grades K-5 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or responsible adult for the entirety of the game. The guidelines also prohibit loitering around the fences, concession stands and under the bleachers.

"Every school district has very similar provisions in place for their visitor spectators, as well as their home spectators to their events," Hatch said. "Some of them are, in fact, I would say most of the ones that I've seen, are actually more strict than the ones that we have."

Hatch said students or visitors may be removed or banned from the stadium if they are non-compliant with these guidelines.

"We want people to come to our games. We want them to enjoy the experience and cheer on the Mountain Lions," Hatch said. "But we also have to have a level of enforcement when people are non-compliant, and if they're non-compliant, whether they be students or just other spectators or visitors, they'll be dealt with accordingly."

The Altoona Mountain Lions football team will play against the Cumberland Valley Eagles Friday, Sept. 6 at Mansion Park in Altoona at 7 p.m.