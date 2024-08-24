© 2024 WPSU
The Local Groove - August 24, 2024

WPSU
Published August 24, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

Featuring:
Archie Blue - Takin' It Over
Charles Marciano - Prophet Blues
Collinsville Discount Band - Don't Bring Me Down
David Franklin - Ghost Tree
Greg Maroney - When The Heart Is Light
Jeff Mamett - Dark Spanish Eyes
Jerry Bresee - Light In The Sky
Kylor Westbrook - Soul
Mike Weyrauch - Wise As Serpents
Natasha & The Spyboys - It's Raining Again
Tahoka Freeway - Light Rain
The Inbetween - Habits
The Jefferson County Line - River High
Wisto - Silver Tongue

Host - Mighty Wiggus