Archive of the Local Groove from August 17, 2024

Featuring:

Ted McCloskey - Flutter & Wow, Evalina, Parasite

Adam Yarger - I'll Have One Of Those

Wisto - Silver Tongue

Erin Condo - Don't Get Me Wrong

Hannah Bingman - Clearer & Clearer

Lowjack -= One Last Kiss

The Dirges - God Enough, I Am, This Place

Boxing Oscars - Getting Somewhere

Alex Stanilla - Overtime

BlueSuedeGroove - When We Were Young

Host - the Mighty Wiggus