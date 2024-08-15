U.S. Deputy Ag Secretary visits Penn State's Ag Progress Days, touts Biden administration support of farming

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Xochitl Torres Small outlined some of the steps the Biden Administration is taking to address farmers’ challenges Wednesday during a visit to Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, an annual event that draws farmers, along with politicians and government officials.

Low commodity prices and rising costs are two of the challenges Torres Small said farmers face.

“When it comes to commodity prices, I’ve talked with so many farmers, particularly dairy farmers who feel the frustration that no matter how hard they work they don’t see that reflected in the dairy price," she said.

She said farmers are working to build new markets. But much of commodity prices depend on the country’s trade portfolio.

“Who here is concerned that the majority of our exports are reliant on three countries: Canada, China and Mexico," she asked.

Torres Small said the administration is investing in expanding markets globally.

“If you operate a farm, you know that the more diversified your operation is, the better you are to weather fiscal storms. Our trade environment needs to be the same,” she said.

Torres Small pointed to programs that are part of the Inflation Recovery Act. Torres Small also acknowledged bureaucratic demands on farmers, saying the administration has taken steps, including updating regulations for loans.

Ag Progress Days continues Thursday at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center in Ferguson Township, Centre County.