Get a sneak peek inside Spotlight PA’s plans for a new Berks County bureau

Earlier this year, Spotlight PA announced the results of a year-long study of news and information needs in Berks County, Pennsylvania, and its plans to open a new reporting bureau there. Now, we want to give you a sneak peak of our plans.

Join Spotlight PA CEO & President Christopher Baxter and Spotlight PA Berks Project Lead Heather Adams and on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. as they share the findings of Spotlight PA's research and answer audience questions across two 45-minute Zoom sessions.

An RSVP is required for these events. You can register for the Aug. 28 session here.

Spotlight PA was founded to address an ongoing crisis in Pennsylvania: the rapid decline of investigative and accountability journalism in service to residents across the state, especially outside the two major metropolitan areas of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

In the summer of 2022, Spotlight PA launched its first-ever regional bureau in State College covering the north-central region of the state. Shortly thereafter, residents and stakeholders in Berks County approached the nonprofit news organization about how it might help address the decline in local news there.

A year-long study followed, with research into the news needs of the community, local philanthropic capacity, and logistical requirements of expansion into a new area. You can read more about the study’s findings and become a founding donor of the Berks Bureau at spotlightpa.org/berks/.