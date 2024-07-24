Spotlight PA Event: What Pennsylvania’s new $47.6 billion budget means for you

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Lawmakers have finalized Pennsylvania’s new $47.6 billion budget — and no one is completely happy.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro didn’t get recreational marijuana or a tax on skill games; legislative Democrats didn’t get a minimum wage increase; and legislative Republicans didn’t get tax cuts.

Still, plenty made it into the final plan. It increases K-12 education spending, sends $500 million to the state’s poorest schools, funnels new dollars into economic development, and creates a new college scholarship program.

For more insight on the spending plan, Spotlight PA’s Capitol reporter Stephen Caruso is hosting a live panel.

Join him on Thursday, July 25 from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom for a discussion on the major components of the budget, the politics that shaped the deal, and what was left on the cutting room floor.

Our panelists include:

Stephen Caruso, Capitol reporter, Spotlight PA

Kristina Moon, senior attorney, Education Law Center

Mustafa Rashed, president & CEO, Bellevue Strategies

RSVP for free here. Submit your questions in advance to events@spotlightpa.org

