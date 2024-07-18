'Made in Bradford' celebration to highlight local makers and the area's history

The Zippo/Case Museum is hosting the "Made in Bradford" celebration for the second year in a row. The event highlights the city's history and its creators.

Fred Feightner is the director of marketing communications for Case, the Bradford-based knife brand. It's celebrating its 135th anniversary.

“The city here in Bradford has worked really hard to revitalize its downtown area and we're proud to invite Case and Zippo fans from everywhere," Feightner said.

Feightner said the celebration will include a collectors’ swap tent and a maker’s tent featuring local artisans. He said the museum wants to showcase talent in the area.

“They're the ones feeding local industry through their own innovation, just like Ross Case did when he started. It all comes full circle," Feightner said.

Limited-edition knives and lighters showcasing a “Made in Bradford” logo will be for sale at the event.

Attendees can also meet the authors of the book “Blaisdell Legacy,” which will be released at the event. It chronicles the life of George Blaisdell, who created the first Zippo lighter in the early 1930’s.

The "Made in Bradford" celebration will be at the Zippo/Case Museum and Flagship store from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, rain or shine.