© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After December's Altoona-area train derailment, U.S. Senators ask Norfolk Southern for transparency

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published July 17, 2024 at 12:50 PM EDT
A Norfolk Southern freight train passes a train on a siding as it approaches a crossing in Homestead, Pa., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Logan Township on Dec. 20, 2023. It was not carrying any hazardous materials and there were no injuries.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes a train on a siding as it approaches a crossing in Homestead, Pa., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Logan Township on Dec. 20, 2023. It was not carrying any hazardous materials and there were no injuries.

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senators, Bob Casey and John Fetterman, are calling on Norfolk Southern for more transparency following an Altoona-area train derailment in December.

There were no hazardous materials spilled or people injured during that derailment in Logan Township. But, the senators say Norfolk Southern did not properly inform local leaders about the derailment.

Casey and Fetterman sent a letter Tuesday to Norfolk Southern saying this lack of communication raises concerns about what could happen if there’s a more serious derailment.

Altoona leaders have previously shared concerns about Norfolk Southern’s information sharing, saying they first learned of certain incidents through local media reports.

"We're committed to becoming the gold standard of safety for the rail industry and are making significant progress," a Norfolk Southern representative said in an emailed response to WPSU.

The statement also said Norfolk Southern decreased its mainline derailment rate by 38% in 2023, and it collaborated with its unions and federal regulators to improve training and reporting. The company said it has deployed new technology to increase information sharing with first responders.
Tags
Local News
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
See stories by Sydney Roach