Penn State slated to get flat state funding in upcoming budget

For the fifth year in a row, Penn State is slated to get flat funding from the state in 2024-25, according to the latest state budget proposals.

State lawmakers have yet to approve Pennsylvania’s budget, despite the 2024-25 fiscal year starting July 1. But a final budget could reach Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk tonight.

According to documents released ahead of time, Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh and Temple University are slated to receive flat funding. Shapiro had previously called for a 5% increase to Penn State.

However, Lincoln University, the Pennsylvania College of Technology and the Rural Education Outreach under the University of Pittsburgh would see a 13% increase.

Community colleges would see a 6% increase — adding up to nearly $16 million.

One bill included in the budget would create a Performance Based Funding Council. It would make recommendations for a process to distribute funds to Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh and Temple University.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi has previously supported the idea of performance-based funding, saying that most states use performance-based metrics to fund higher education.

