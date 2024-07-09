© 2024 WPSU
PennDOT unveils new license plate and highway welcome signs ahead of America's 250th anniversary

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published July 9, 2024 at 1:50 PM EDT
Design of the new Pennsylvania license plate, which PennDOT says should be available for order in spring 2025.
PennDOT
Design of the new Pennsylvania license plate, which PennDOT says should be available for order in spring 2025. The design features the "Liberty Bell" in the center, with text underneath reading "Let Freedom Ring."

Pennsylvania is moving to a new standard license plate design next year ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

The new design features the Liberty Bell in the center, and text on the bottom saying “Let Freedom Ring.” Drivers can sign up for updates on when they can request the new license plate on PennDOT’s website. Orders should open sometime next spring, according to PennDOT.

The Liberty Bell design will also be featured on new welcome signs along highways at state-border entry points. According to a PennDOT release, the first eight welcome signs are already installed in Adams, Bucks, Erie, Fulton, Monroe, Potter, Susquehanna and Tioga counties. Another 29 signs will be installed across the state in the coming months. 

The Shapiro administration says the “Let Freedom Ring” design highlights Pennsylvania as the birthplace of American democracy ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“With all eyes on Pennsylvania as we prepare to host our country's 250th birthday in 2026, our new license plates and welcome signs will celebrate the best of what the Commonwealth has to offer and show the country why Pennsylvania is the Great American Getaway and the birthplace of American freedom," Shapiro said.

One of the new "Welcome to Pennsylvania" signs. PennDOT said the first eight signs are in place in Adams, Bucks, Erie, Fulton, Monroe, Potter, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties. Another 29 signs will be installed in the coming months.
PennDOT
One of the new "Welcome to Pennsylvania" signs. PennDOT said the first eight signs are in place in Adams, Bucks, Erie, Fulton, Monroe, Potter, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties. Another 29 signs will be installed in the coming months.

Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
