PennDOT names contractor for I-80 interchange project in Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has named the low bidder for the second phase of construction of a direct high-speed interchange connecting Interstates 80 and 99 in Centre County.

Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh had the low bid, coming in at $259 million. About $170 million in funding for the work is coming from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to PennDOT's announcement.

“This is an exciting day for PennDOT, Centre County, and all of the stakeholders involved with this project,” said District 2 Executive Thomas Prestash. “This construction will greatly benefit our region by enhancing safety for motorists and making it more convenient to haul freight in and out of the area.”

Once the project is completed, drivers will not longer have to travel on Route 26 to access either highway at the interchange. According to PennDOT, that direct connection will improve safety.

PennDOT says it expects work to begin in July and continue through 2030.

The first phase of the project was construction of an interchange that provides direct access between Route 26 and I-80 for local traffic.

