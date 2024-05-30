Penn Highlands State College to hold open house ahead of new hospital's summer opening

Penn Highlands Healthcare will be opening a new hospital in the State College area this summer, and is inviting the public to tour the facility 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15.

The $70 million facility will have an emergency department that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A surgical department, 18 private in-patient rooms and a cancer care center are also part of the project. A medical office building next to the hospital will have outpatient services.

The facility, 239 Colonnade Boulevard, is next to Kohl’s department store and Sheetz in Patton Township, Centre County.

This will be DuBois-based Penn Highlands’ ninth hospital.

The open house will include self-guided tours, games and activities, and refreshments.

