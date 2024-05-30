© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Penn Highlands State College to hold open house ahead of new hospital's summer opening

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published May 30, 2024 at 10:47 AM EDT
Exterior photo of Penn Highlands State College medical office building.
Penn Highlands Healthcare
The public can tour Penn Highlands State College, the new hospital Penn Highlands Healthcare is opening in Centre County this summer, during an open house 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Penn Highlands Healthcare will be opening a new hospital in the State College area this summer, and is inviting the public to tour the facility 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15.

The $70 million facility will have an emergency department that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A surgical department, 18 private in-patient rooms and a cancer care center are also part of the project. A medical office building next to the hospital will have outpatient services.

The facility, 239 Colonnade Boulevard, is next to Kohl’s department store and Sheetz in Patton Township, Centre County.

This will be DuBois-based Penn Highlands’ ninth hospital.

The open house will include self-guided tours, games and activities, and refreshments.
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
