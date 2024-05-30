Blair County CYF regains license after it was revoked, must determine structural improvements

Blair County’s Children, Youth and Families agency will get a regular license for six months. This comes after Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services had revoked the agency’s license earlier this month.

DHS announced the settled agreement Wednesday. It calls for Blair County to come up with a plan to improve CYF operations and comply with state regulations. DHS previously said the Blair County CYF office had an “extraordinary and unprecedented volume of uncompleted and delinquent reports.”

County Commissioner Dave Kessling said six months will give the county time to make the needed changes.

"We are committed to making the tough decisions necessary to make that happen. There will be more positive news in the near future," Kessling said.

The state will continue to provide technical assistance and training, along with continued monitoring.

DHS has not said what will happen at the end of the six-month period if operations do not improve.